New national carrier may take off Q2 as bid opens this week | The Guardian Nigeria News

• No request for AOC, ATL yet, NCAA insists

The controversial national carrier, Nigeria Air, may now see the light of the day in second quarter of this year, as request for proposal will go public this week.

The Guardian, yesterday, learnt that yet another shift in take-off date, earlier proposed for the first quarter, was due to delays in mandatory approvals that have now been granted for the commencement of the bidding phase.

Though the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has hinted on speedy wrap up ahead of takeoff next month, findings from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) showed that the request for the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) and Air Transport Licence (ATL) has not been tabled as at weekend.

The national carrier is to replace the defunct Nigeria Airways that ceased operations in 2003. The replacement was designed as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project with the Federal Government owning five per cent stake.

In 2018, the national carrier and…