Nigerians blocked from volunteering to support Ukraine's fight against Russia





The Nigerian government on Monday said it will not tolerate the recruitment of its citizens as mercenaries to support Ukraine fighting Russia. Nigeria’s foreign affairs ministry spokesman Francisca Omayuli in a statement said Nigeria is in talks with Ukrainian counterparts to forestall such an occurrence. “As a responsible member of the international community and consistent […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper