Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, and his deputy, Eric Igwe, have been sacked by a Federal High Court in Abuja for defecting to the All Progressives Congress. Umahi and Igwe defected to the ruling APC in 2020. They were elected to their positions as candidates of the People’s Democratic Party. Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a […]

