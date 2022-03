Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday ordered a crackdown on motorcycle taxis after a group of riders attacked a female motorist in an incident that has shocked the nation. The young woman was assaulted by the taxi riders — commonly known as boda-boda — apparently after a traffic accident last week in the capital Nairobi, […]

The post Kenya orders crackdown after shocking attack on woman appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper