



Just as stakeholders were settling into the news about the share deal between ExxonMobil, and Seplat Energy, the news about Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited’s alleged objection via its Right of First Refusal (RFR) on the sale of the assets filtered in. As the country seeks improved production in the oil and gas sector, […]

The post Making ExxonMobil-Seplat transaction a reality in Nigeria’s interest appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper