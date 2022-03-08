Repatriation of displaced Nigerians to North East urgent assignment – Osinbajo | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the safe return of Nigerians displaced by the insurgency in the North-East from Cameroon, Niger and Chad will be treated as an emergency assignment.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande in a statement, said the vice president chaired the first meeting of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Returns and Resettlement of Displaced Persons in the North-East on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The committee was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on Feb. 2 with Osinbajo as Chairman and Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno as Vice Chairman.

The meeting also had in attendance, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe, the deputy governor of Yobe, Alhaji Idi Gubana and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and members of the Federal Executive Council, among others.

Osinbajo urged members to carry out the assignment with every sense of urgency.

He said the president wanted a committee with wide representation in order to be inclusive,…