Something Isn’t Right If You Notice These Red Flags During Your Facials  | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


By Tariemi Oreoritse 

08 March 2022   |  
7:00 am

If there’s one thing a good facial is meant to do, it’s to leave your face refreshed and rejuvenated. However, this skincare treatment can leave your face raw and red in some rare instances, which is a huge red flag.  So, if you aren’t sure if your skin is okay post-facial, here are some red…

Beautiful smiling African woman standing in front of a mirror and looking at her face wrinkles.

If there’s one thing a good facial is meant to do, it’s to leave your face refreshed and rejuvenated. However, this skincare treatment can leave your face raw and red in some rare instances, which is a huge red flag. 

So, if you aren’t sure if your skin is okay post-facial, here are some red flags to look out…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR