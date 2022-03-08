SportyBet announces multi-year sponsorship deal with Real Madrid — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

SportyBet has announced an official multi-year sponsorship and partnership with Real Madrid Football Club.

SportyBet is a brand of Sporty Group, a global sports entertainment and technology company, and it is a pan-African market-leader with licensed operations throughout Africa including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

SportyBet is widely recognized as the most innovative platform, delivering a world-class mobile user experience with carefully considered product design, a focus on speed and performance and its native Android and iOS applications.

This marks Real Madrid’s first official partnership in Africa and Sporty Group is delighted to bring a globally recognized franchise to the continent.

“Real Madrid is the world’s greatest football club, with a global appeal and fan base that stretches well beyond Europe. We are very proud to be their pioneering partner in Africa. We believe that our shared and unyielding ambition towards…