Sudan arrests senior opposition leader amid protest crackdown





Sudanese security forces arrested a senior opposition leader Tuesday, as officers fired tear gas to stop thousands of protesters rallying against last year’s military coup, an AFP correspondent said. The demonstrations were the latest since an October 25 military takeover led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, which was followed by a broadening crackdown on […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper