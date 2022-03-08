



United States authorities said it will resume legal proceedings to seize over $150 million allegedly laundered by Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. Bloomberg reported that Bagudu, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), made a failed attempt for an out-of-court settlement with US authorities. The U.S. alleges that the […]

The post United States to proceed with case to seize $150 million linked to Nigerian governor appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper