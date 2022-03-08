Yoruba separatist leader Sunday Igboho released from prison – Spokesman | The Guardian Nigeria News

A spokesman to Sunday Adeyemo, the leader of the Yoruba Nation separatist movement, said he has been released from prison in the Republic of Benin.

Also known as Sunday Igboho, the separatist leader has been in the custody of Nigeria’s neighbour since last July.

Sunday Igboho, who pushes for independence for the southwestern Yoruba people, was arrested in Benin while trying to fly to Germany.

“The Activist was released on Monday to a Yoruba Leader and Leader of the Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/ Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran,” Igboho’s spokesman Maxwell Adeleye said in a Facebook post.

There were reports last year that Nigeria was pushing for Igboho’s extradition, accusing him and his “cohorts to wage a violent insurrection against the Nigerian State”.