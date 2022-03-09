$60b lost to gender inequality every year | The Guardian Nigeria News

The United Nation’s Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Comfort Lamptey, lamented the fact that $60 billion is lost to gender inequality every year and might degenerate further if the situation is not corrected.

Speaking at the inaugural International Women’s Day (IWD) Awards Gala held in partnership with UN Women and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) over the weekend to mark this year’s women’s day and month, Lamptey reiterated that when women are given unfettered access to participate actively in the economy of the country, the entire nation benefits immensely. “Those that hold the key must unlock the door to welcome women and also unlock their potentials so they can participate in rebuilding Nigeria. Elections are coming up next year and women are already facing so many stumbling blocks even before it commences.”

Renowned writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie who spoke on Reflections of women’s leadership and gender equality, said she finds the…