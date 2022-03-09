FG has spent N400b on Second Niger Bridge, says Gambari | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Second Niger Bridge, initially billed for completion last month, but now rescheduled for October this year, has cost the Federal Government about N400 billion, in addition to the N10 billion committed into the project by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Disclosing this, yesterday, in Asaba, Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, said contrary to insinuations, the project is being funded 100 per cent by the Nigerian government.

A director in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, who is representative engineer for the Second Niger Bridge, Adeyemo Ajani, had earlier told the CoS and his entourage that the 1.6km bridge across the River Niger, linking the South East with the South South and South West, which started in September 2018, “has reached 83 per cent completion” and would now be ready for use from October this year.

Gambari, who is inspecting major Federal Government legacy projects across the country, was…