Gender bills, equality, others top agenda as Nigerians mark Int’l Women’s Day | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Reps to reconsider rejected legislations • Buhari vows to ensure women are not deprived

• Nation to benefit from new UK, Global Businesses £20m partnership to educate girls

• WHO, Oxfam, ActionAid, others urge responsive actions on challenges

Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF), yesterday, stormed the National Assembly Complex to protest rejection of gender bills during the constitution amendment session last week.

The action came as the world marked International Women’s Day. The governors’ wives, led by their chairperson and wife of Ekiti State governor, Bisi Fayemi, joined hundreds of Nigerian women who had been converging at the complex since last week, urging lawmakers to rescind the decision.

Addressing the gathering, Fayemi said by rejecting the bills, the National Assembly has rejected the progress of Nigerian women.

She said: “This country belongs to all of us. Fifty per cent of the country’s population is women. No women, no nation. We want our…