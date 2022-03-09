How Tomi Abayomi launched Pioneer Church | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tomi Arayomi received the Lord Jesus at the age of 15 and began ministry at 16 years old serving as a pastor under Foundation Faith Church. He served there and planted over 10 churches on university campuses UK wide whilst studying law at the University of Hertfordshire.

He was later recognised for his apostolic and prophetic anointing and was commissioned under Christian International by Dr Bill Hamon and Dr Sharon Stone in November 2010.

Tomi has since been featured on mainstream media including BBC, Revelation TV, the Times Malawi, TBN, Channels TV, where he has been recognized for his national and personal prophetic accuracy. Tomi is a governmental prophet and has had the privilege of consulting prophetically with leaders of nations in their homes at the United Nations and in Parliament.

In 2019, a few months before the UK went into lockdown, Tomi was led by the Lord to relaunch RIG Nation which he had originally founded in 2007.

RIG stands for Restoring Issachar’s…