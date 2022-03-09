Liverpool edge into Champions League quarters despite defeat to Inter | The Guardian Nigeria News

Liverpool crept into a fourth Champions League quarter-final in five years despite a rare 1-0 defeat at Anfield to Inter Milan as the English giants progressed 2-1 on aggregate.

The Italian champions were unable to scale the mountain they had to climb after losing the first leg 2-0 at home three weeks ago despite Lautaro Martinez’s sensational strike into the top corner just after the hour mark.

Alexis Sanchez’s red card shortly afterwards punctured any Inter momentum and Liverpool comfortably held out with the extra man to take their place in the last eight.

Inter were left to rue conceding two late goals in Milan three weeks ago after they had enjoyed the better of the game for much of the first leg.

The Italian champions started with a thirst to make amends as they pinned the Reds back in the first half without seriously testing Alisson Becker bar a dangerous Hakan Calhanoglu free-kick that the Brazilian parried to safety.

Liverpool took half an hour to pose any sort of…