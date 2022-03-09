Russian forces close in on Kyiv on eve of talks | The Guardian Nigeria News

Russian troops closed in on Ukraine’s capital Wednesday as the two countries prepared for their first high-level talks since Moscow launched its deadly invasion two weeks ago.

As fighting raged for the 14th day, Russian forces made rapid advances towards Kyiv, approaching Brovary, a large eastern suburb of the capital, AFP journalists saw.

“The columns of Russian tanks yesterday took two villages a few kilometres away,” said Volodymyr, a 41-year-old resident of Velyka Dymerka, about 15 kilometres (nine miles) from Brovary.

“They shoot to scare people and force them to stay at home, steal what they can to get supplies and settle among the inhabitants so that the Ukrainian forces do not bomb them.”

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces examine new armament, including NLAW anti-tank systems and other portable anti-tank grenade launchers, in Kyiv on March 9, 2022, amid the ongoing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by GENYA SAVILOV / AFP)

