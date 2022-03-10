Bamise of the urban jungle — Opinion — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Lagos is an urban jungle of concrete and skyscrapers, of the dirty drainages and dirtier minds. Like in most jungles, there are always unseeing beasts crawling silently in the undergrowths. In the night, the urban jungle is alive with beasts of prey and beautiful reptiles with shining colours and deadly fangs.

In the dark recesses of this jungle, there are blinking eyes searching for preys. There are also innocent birds, looking for insects and the little things of life. They fall victims and life in the urban jungle goes on in its endless circle of life and death.

Lagos is surrounded by old and new cemeteries. In the city where Gani Fawehinmi fought for democracy, the rich and the poor are separated in death. The rich people are buried in gardens and marble vaults. The poor are buried in cemeteries. Some truly unfortunate ones were never buried. They disappeared and their loved ones continue to hope against hope that one day, they would arrive. Because they are missing, they…