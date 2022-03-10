Mbappe confident PSG will ‘remain united, determined’ despite Champions League flop | The Guardian Nigeria News

French striker Kylian Mbappe insisted Paris Saint-Germain players would “remain united and determined until the final match of the season” despite another disappointing Champions League elimination.

For the fourth time in six seasons PSG crashed out in the last 16, self-destructing to 13-time European champions Real Madrid on Wednesday in Spain.

PSG were cruising at 2-0 up on aggregate after Mbappe’s 39th-minute strike, the World Cup-winner having also scored the only goal in the first leg.

For an hour the Paris club looked assured of a last-eight berth, but Karim Benzema turned the tie on its head with three goals in 17 minutes as Real swept to a 3-1 win and 3-2 aggregate triumph.

“Difficult time. The Champions League was a big goal for us, but we failed,” wrote the 23-year-old Mbappe on Instagram.

The Champions League has been the main objective coveted by the club’s Qatari owners since buying the club in 2011.

And this season, yet another failure in the elite…