Munir strike gives Sevilla edge over West Ham in Europa League | The Guardian Nigeria News

Munir El Haddadi’s sweet half-volley put Sevilla in sight of the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday after a narrow 1-0 victory over West Ham.

El Haddadi’s second-half strike at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan means Sevilla have a slim but deserved advantage ahead of the second leg at the London Stadium next week.

The win gives West Ham work to do but they remain in touch with the six-time champions and will now hope to turn the result around in front of their own fans in London.

“I’m gutted we couldn’t get something here tonight but all our heads are still up,” said West Ham captain Declan Rice.

“The manager said, we go to our stadium. We’re going to give it a real go, and have the belief that we can win the game.”

El Haddadi came into Sevilla’s starting line-up at the last minute after Ivan Rakitic pulled up with an injury in the warm-up.

“Football is like that, you have to be prepared for when you’re needed,” said the Moroccan.

“I didn’t have time…