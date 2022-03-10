Nigerians wait for Okagbare’s appeal on 10-year ban | The Guardian Nigeria News

• ‘Why Sports Ministry, AFN can’t act’

Some athletics-loving Nigerians, who are sympathetic to U.S.-based Nigerian sprinter, Blessing Okagbare, following her 10 years ban for drug related offences, are anxiously waiting for the outcome of her appeal against the sanction.

Okagbare was handed a career-ending 10-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for doping violations on February 18, 2022. She was banned for ‘five years for the presence and use of multiple prohibited substances and five years for her refusal to co-operate with the AIU’s investigation into her case.’

But the athlete won’t go down without a fight, as she claimed soon after the AIU pronouncement that she would appeal against it (the ban).

Taking to Twitter, Okagbare, a silver medalist at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in the long jump event, acknowledged that she has seen the statement by AIU and her lawyers are working on it.

“My attention has been drawn to the statement issued by the AIU…