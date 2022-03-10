NURTW suspends MC Oluomo from union activities indefinitely | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has suspended its Lagos State chapter’s Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as Mc Oluomo, indefinitely over alleged misconduct, insubordination, and inciting members of the state chapter against the apex body.

The new development may be connected to a protest staged by Mc Oluomo supporters during which they accused the union’s national leadership of unnecessarily interfering in the state affairs.

NURTW has also directed MC Oluomo to immediately hand over the mantle of leadership to his deputy chairman and release all property belonging to the transport body in his possession to the state secretary.

It alleged that the decision to place MC Oluomo on indefinite suspension was to prevent any breakdown of law and order after it came to its notice that he was already inciting members against the union, an act that is completely against NURTW constitution.

