Cautious optimism as NASS moves aviation to concurrent list | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ongoing constitution amendment to move aviation from exclusive to concurrent legislative list has been received with cautious optimism in the air transport sector.

Aviation stakeholders said the realignment would broaden investment opportunities in the sector, but doubt the viability of state-owned airports to earn sub-nationals aviation gains.

The National Assembly had in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution listed a bill, among 67 others, to empower state governments to run airports.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had said the National Assembly got it wrong by attempting to move aviation from exclusive legislative list to the concurrent list.

Sirika said if the amendment is passed, it will break the monopoly of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), other service providers and regulators.

He said: “Aviation on concurrent list? Interesting. I can’t relate or figure out a concurrent airspace. We would be the first on planet earth, I think. Aviation…