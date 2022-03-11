Elon Goat ($EGT); the Elon Musk-inspired monumental meme token







A new token, to celebrate and appreciate one of the great entrepreneurial innovators of the 21st century —Elon Musk has been launched. This is called Elon Goat Token ($EGT) and the creators are building a giant half-Elon Musk, half-goat statue to promote the token. Elon Goat Token is built from the small tax that its buyers are paying on each transaction. The plan is to tour the monument around the country and ask Musk to take ownership of it.

