FG restates support for fortification of foods with micronutrients -Minister | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government will continue to support efforts at fortifying foods with micronutrients, Health Minister Dr Osagie Ehanire has said.

Ehanire made this known during the 4th Annual Nigerian Food Processors and Nutrition Leadership Forum on Thursday in Lagos.

The forum was organised by the Aliko Dangote Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), and TechnoServe, under the Strengthening African Processors of Fortified Foods (SAPFF) programme.

The SAPFF Programme aims at addressing the lingering challenges in the food fortification sector using a market-based approach to assist over 90 food processors increase their capacity to produce and sell fortified foods to local markets.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that fortification is the process of adding key vitamins and minerals that are essential for good health to staple foods like edible oil, wheat flour, and sugar.

Ehanire said food fortification was an important pillar of health strategy, noting that…