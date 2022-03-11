Hughley mature enough to decide future with D’Tigress, says Ogunade  | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Vice President, Babs Ogunade, has described the recent threat to quit women national team, D’Tigress, by Coach Otis Hughley over unpaid emoluments as unfortunate, adding, however, that the solution resides with the sports ministry.

According to Ogunade, since the Sports Ministry has been running basketball in the country, the NBBF cannot be drawn into coach’s unpaid allowances saga.

He lamented that the ministry has not declared its official position despite the recognition of the Musa Kida-led board by world basketball governing body, FIBA.

Ogunade said: “I agree that the Kida-led board appointed Hughley, but nobody should blame the board for the recent threat by the coach to quit his job over unpaid allowances.

“If you look at his demands, it is centred on the Japan 2020 Olympics and the World Cup qualifiers’ allowances and bonuses. The NBBF was not in charge of the team during the championships.

“The American coach…