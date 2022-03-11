Oyo police confirm assassination of ex-Iyalode’s daughter | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Oyo State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the killing of Alhaja Fatima Awolesu, the daughter of the late Iyalode of Ibadan, Alhaja Amina Abiodun.

Awolesu was killed by unknown assailants in the early hours of Wednesday at her residence located around Bashorun/Bodija axis of Ibadan.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, while confirming the development, said the matter was reported to the police by a family associate. Osifeso said preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was attacked by assailants at her residence.

He said: “The unfortunate demise of Alhaja Fatima Awolesu ‘f’ was reported by a family associate to the police on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was attacked at her Bashorun residence by unknown assailants who also inflicted bodily wounds on her.

“Crime scene investigators have been immediately deployed to the scene for detailed forensic…