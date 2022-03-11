Rangnick doesn’t know if Ronaldo is happy at Man Utd | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ralf Rangnick admits he does not know if Cristiano Ronaldo is happy at Manchester United as the Portugal star prepares to return from injury against Tottenham on Saturday.

Ronaldo was missing from United’s dismal 4-1 defeat against Manchester City last weekend after suffering a hip problem.

The 37-year-old reportedly flew home to Portugal rather than stay in Manchester to support his team-mates in the derby, sparking renewed speculation that he is unsettled at Old Trafford.

The former Juventus striker, in the first season of his second spell with United, has shown signs of frustration after being dropped or substituted at various times.

He was understood to be underwhelmed by United’s decision to hire Rangnick as an interim boss rather than appoint a permanent successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when the Norwegian was sacked in November.

Asked on Friday whether his star man was unhappy, Rangnick told reporters: “Well, I don’t know — I haven’t asked him if he’s happy…