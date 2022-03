Twelve people are feared dead in a road accident which occurred on Ilorin-Ogbomoso Road on Saturday. Mr Jonathan Owoade, Kwara Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, gave the figure to newsmen in Ilorin. Owoade said that the accident occured at Ote area and involved a white Toyota Hummer bus without a registration number […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper