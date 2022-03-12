Africa’s 125b oil reserves at risk – OPEC — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Energy Transition Threatens 16tscm Of Gas

Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has warned that the continuous push against hydrocarbon may threaten the future of crude oil and gas reserves in Africa.

While the continent has about 125 billion crude oil reserves and 16 trillion standard cubic meters of natural gas, OPEC’s Secretary-General, Sanusi Barkindo, worried that the mounting pressure to abandon oil and gas could affect the production of the reserves.

Speaking at the Nigeria Energy Forum organised by Energy and Corporate Africa, alongside the CERA Week in Houston, Barkindo said discussions on climate change and energy transition were more of emotion than fact.

“This is wrong. Rational discussions need to be based on facts, hard data and science and include all stakeholders. Additionally, we are witnessing investors, environmental lobbyists and even some corporate boards pressuring oil and gas companies and governments to pursue increasingly radical…