APC Convention: Desist from name-calling, backstabbing, Buhari warns APC leaders | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to desist from name-calling and backstabbing ahead of the oncoming March 26 national Convention of the party.

The president gave the warning in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja.

Buhari, however, advised them to remain steadfast and be united ”if the party is to continue in the path of victory and its dominance at all levels throughout the country.”

He asked members to look at the once-powerful main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), now enfeebled and adrift, and learn lessons in disunity, mismanagement and corruption.

”They failed in 16 years in power and failed as opposition.

”Yes, we are entitled to our own share of dissent and intra-party discord. These are common in all parties, left and right all over the world.

”But parties splintered by competing egos destine themselves to…