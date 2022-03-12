Confusion as INEC backs Buni — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Declines To Monitor March 17 NEC Meeting

• Meeting, National Convention To Hold As Scheduled, Gov. Bello Insists

• Buni Allegedly Seeks Soft Landing, To Meet Buhari In London

• Youth Coalition Cautions Against Imposition

• PDP Mocks Ruling Party As HURIWA Carpets Buhari Over Crisis

• Party Must Take Steps To Emerge Stronger – Lukman

• Nigerians Must Dislodge APC, PDP In 2023, Says NNPP

Amid the leadership crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of its national convention slated for March 26, 2022, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may have given a lifeline to the embattled Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

This came to the fore after the electoral umpire declared that it would stay away from the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) slated for next Thursday since both Buni and his embattled caretaker secretary, Sen. John…