Creditville celebrates women driving financial inclusion — Guardian Woman — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

To commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), Creditville, a financial service group, is spotlighting women, who are part of its growth trajectory.

Having been in the business since 2013, the firm now has five subsidiaries, including Creditville loans, properties, finance, Redwood assets management and Touchgold microfinance bank.

Creditville is focused on developing and continuance of digital technology deployment, innovations to support customers, provision of alternatives to traditional banking, financial and investment services.

In this interview with IJEOMA THOMAS-ODIA, featuring five top women in the management board of Creditville, they share insight on their roles as finance experts while harping on the impact of financially independent women.

‘A Larger Part Of Nigerians Involved In Trades Are Women’

Rhoda Teriba is the Executive Director of Finance position at Creditville Group. She is a Chartered Accountant with years of industrial experience in…