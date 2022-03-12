Family of transgender 8-year-old takes on Texas governortexas | The Guardian Nigeria News

Standing in front of a half-American, half-rainbow flag outside her home, Rebekah Bryant is outraged by a Texas order that considers medical hormonal treatments for transgender minors to be a crime.

Her transgender 8-year-old, named Sunny, might take hormonal treatment when she reaches adolescence, Bryant says, to prevent her body from going through male puberty.

“They want to take away her future rights to any kind of medical care,” said the 38-year-old mother, watching over her kids as they gathered eggs from their chicken coop.

In February, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, directed his Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to “conduct a prompt and thorough investigation” into instances of minors receiving “so-called ‘sex change’ procedures.”

He added that if any doctors, nurses and teachers failed to report cases of these “abusive procedures,” they could face criminal liability.

The threat did not go unnoticed.

Last week, the largest…