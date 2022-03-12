Hundeyin to take over from Ajisebutu as Lagos police spokesman





An administrative officer, Force Public Relations Department, SP Benjamin Hundeyin has taken over from CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu as the new Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO). Ajisebutu took over from CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi following the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba’s approved the posting of Adejobi to the Force Public Relations Department, Force […]

