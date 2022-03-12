Italy freezes another Russian oligarch's yacht over Ukraine







Italian authorities said Saturday they had “frozen” a 530-million-euro ($580-million) yacht linked to Russian oligarch Andrei Melnichenko, who has been sanctioned by the EU over the Ukraine war. The “SY A”, located in the northeast port of Trieste, is said to be the largest private sailing-assisted motor yacht in the world. Italy’s financial crimes police […]

