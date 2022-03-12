Liverpool sink Brighton to move within three points of Man City | The Guardian Nigeria News

Jurgen Klopp faces an anxious wait over Mohamed Salah’s fitness after Liverpool closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points with a 2-0 win against Brighton on Saturday.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring in the first half and Salah netted with a penalty after the interval at the Amex Stadium.

Klopp’s side have won their last eight league games, keeping the pressure on City, with the champions playing at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Salah has reached 20 goals in a Premier League season for the fourth time, with his latest strike coming at just the right time amid his tense contract negotiations.

Klopp said on Friday it is up to Salah whether he signs a new deal, a claim that was followed by the Egypt forward’s agent tweeting a series of laughing emojis just minutes later.

Salah’s long-term value to Liverpool is immense, but of more immediate concern to Klopp will be the knock that saw him replaced by Diogo Jota soon after his first goal in four…