The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has confirmed that a secondary school student, Samuel Archibong, of Community Secondary School, Aka Offot in Uyo has stabbed a school mate, James Elijah, to death. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Saturday. Macdon, who said the incident […]

