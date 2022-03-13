Avila Naturalle launches fashion brand, rewards distributors | The Guardian Nigeria News

Avila Naturalle Limited, a natural skincare manufacturing company has launched its new fashion brand. At the launch of the brand, which held at Oriental Hotel Lekki Lagos, also to mark the grand finale of the company’s annual distributors summit and excellence award (ANDSEA 2022), the President of organisation, Mrs. Temitope Mayegun, said Avila Fashion offers exquisite designs with the modern family in mind.

According to her, the brand combines bold statement masterpieces with creative touches to give people a variety of unique and elegant ready-to-wear garments.

She said: “Avila Fashion is divinely inspired to further the company’s vision to inspire a healthier and happier world by changing the narratives in modern fashion trends and clothing people with decent and imperial styles that boost self-confidence and make them feel like kings and queens.

“It aims at becoming a continental brand that will have several branches and outlets in cities across Africa and some…