Ogun building collapse: Abiodun orders probe, sets up four-man committee | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has ordered an immediate investigation into the collapse of a building under construction at Iperu in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

Abiodun gave the order in a statement on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Somorin, in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the one-story building on Ogere Road in Iperu on Thursday collapsed and killed two persons while illegally undergoing construction by the owners.

According to the governor, the four-man team comprises the Commissioner for Physical Planning, Tunji Odunlami, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Ola Oresanya.

Other members were Ololade Salami, the Special Adviser, Bureau of Lands and Survey, and Lanre Bankole, the state Commissioner of Police.

The governor urged them to look into the remote and immediate causes of the building collapse and report back in one week.

Abiodun commiserated with the families of the deceased for the…