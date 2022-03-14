Businesses hit with N96.4tr losses as power failure worsens — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• GenCos lose N1.6tr to stranded electricity as liquidity hits N3.7tr

• Grid plunges, Nigerians pay N7tr for darkness, govt removes subsidy

• $2.3b Siemens deal, Buhari’s borrowings, others fail to revive sector

If the projection of the World Bank is anything to take seriously, Nigerian businesses may have lost nothing less than $232 billion (N96.4 trillion) in the last eight years that the Federal Government and operators in the sector dilly-dally on making it perform.

While government ministers in charge of power, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) trade fresh blame with the Distribution Companies (DisCos) and the Generation Companies (GenCos), industries and homes across the country are hit by total darkness.

This is despite the continuous tariff increase designed under the Service Based Tariff (SBT), which the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, admitted is being…