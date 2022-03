The Lekki Concession Company Limited, the operators of the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza, has said it will resume tolling on the bridge. The company suspended operations at the bridge and the Lekki Toll Plaza after Nigerian soldiers attacked unarmed protesters at the plaza on October 20, 2020. Lekki Toll Plaza was the ground zero […]

