Barack Obama has tested positive for a mild case of Covid-19, the former US president said on his Twitter account Sunday. “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple of days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama tweeted, adding that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, has so far tested negative. “Michelle and I […]

