Rainstorm: RIFAN loses N30.4m paddy rice, fertilisers in Delta | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in Delta has lamented the loss of over N30.4 million worth of paddy rice, and fertilisers to rainstorms in Asaba.

The RIFAN Chairman, Chief Sylvanus Ejezie, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba on Monday that the loss to farmers in the state was colossal.

He said that when the news first reached him on Sunday that the rainstorm the previous day had damaged the warehouse on Ibusa Road, Asaba, he thought it was just a minor incident.

“Behold, on reaching there, the damage was colossal. It was a tragedy as everything in the warehouse got soaked and had been destroyed by water. I cried because all we have worked for last year got destroyed by the rain.

“It is a heavy burden on the farmers because it was the produce of the RIFAN -Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor borrower’s loan to the farmers for the year 2021,” Ejezie lamented.

He said that it would be difficult for the farmers to recover from the loss…