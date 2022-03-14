Sudanese rally against military rule, economic crisis | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas Monday to disperse protesters in several cities across the northeast African nation who marched against military rule and a worsening economic situation, witnesses told AFP.

The cost of bread and transport has soared in recent days.

Regular protests calling for civilian rule have taken place since a military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on October 25, with heavy-handed crackdowns leaving 87 dead, according to medics.

“Down with military rule”, protesters chanted in Damazin, a city some 450 kilometres (280 miles) southeast of the capital Khartoum.

In Khartoum, security forces fired tear gas at demonstrators attempting to reach the presidential palace, according to an AFP correspondent.

Hundreds of protesters in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan were also met with tear gas, according to eyewitnesses.

These latest protests come amid steep hikes in the cost of living.

On Sunday, the price of a small loaf of bread shot up over…