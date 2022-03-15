Lord’s Achievers Award Makes A Fourth Comeback in 2022 | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Guardian Nigeria 15 March 2022 |

10:09 am The fourth edition of the Lord’s Achievers Awards is set to hold on the 26th of March, 2022 at Landmark Event Centre, to recognize young exceptional and outstanding individuals between the ages of 25 and 40, who have recorded notable success in their chosen endeavors.

Prepares to unveil and name the Bold and Audacious Lords of Nigeria

Sponsored by Nigeria’s finest and premium spirit brand, Lord’s London Dry Gin, this year’s awards…