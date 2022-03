The police high command has described media reports on planned strike action by rank and file as fake and mischievous. “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to state unequivocally that the alleged publication is fake and a mischievous attempt by unscrupulous individuals to bring the Force to disrepute, misinform the general public and heat up the […]

The post Police says rumour of strike is 'fake news' appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper