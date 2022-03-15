Russia seeks new jail term for opposition leader Navalny | The Guardian Nigeria News

Russian prosecutors on Tuesday called for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to serve 13 years in prison on new fraud charges.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal domestic critic, was jailed last year after surviving a poison attack with Novichok nerve agent he blames on the Kremlin.

He now faces embezzlement and contempt of court charges and has been put on trial at the prison colony outside Moscow where he is already serving a 2.5 year sentence.

“I request that Navalny be sentenced to a term of 13 years and a subsequent two years of probation,” prosecutor Nadezhda Tikhonova was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

The prosecutor asked for Navalny to be sent to a “strict regime” penal colony, which would place him in much harsher conditions with cellmates who are repeat offenders.

The prosecutor also called for him to pay a fine of 1.2 million rubles ($10,600 or 9,500 euros).

“You can’t put everyone in prison. Even if you ask for 113 years, you…