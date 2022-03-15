UK govt tells Chelsea fans: stop chanting Abramovich’s name | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chelsea fans must stop the “completely inappropriate” chanting of Russian owner Roman Abramovich’s name, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday.

Blues supporters again expressed their backing for Abramovich during Sunday’s home victory against Newcastle, after he was sanctioned by the British government last week as part of its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich’s assets were frozen, with Chelsea placed under a special licence which allows them to operate but unable to generate new revenue.

The billionaire, described by the UK government as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, has brought unprecedented success to Chelsea since he bought the club in 2003.

But Johnson’s spokesman said it was time for the chanting to stop.

“We recognise the strength of feeling around people’s clubs but that does not excuse behaviour which is completely inappropriate at this time,” he said.

“I think…