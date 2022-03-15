





The United States Mission in Nigeria Monday thumbed up the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for arresting Osondu Victor Igwilo wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Igwilo was charged in a complaint filed in the Southern District of Texas in December 2016. He was on the run from US law enforcement agents until […]

The post US authorities thumb up EFCC over arrest of wanted fraudster appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper